‘My computer and phone seized, some files taken away’: Manish Sisodia on CBI raid

Published on Aug 19, 2022 11:42 PM IST

The agency's raid at the Delhi deputy CM's residence began at around 8:30am on Friday, and lasted for nearly 14 hours.

New Delhi, India - Aug. 19, 2022: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with the media after the day long CBI raid at his residence, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 19, 2022.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Speaking to media after Friday's raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at his residence concluded after around 14 hours, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said officials seized his computer and phone, and also took away some files.

“They (the CBI team) behaved very well. They have seized my computer, phone and some files,” Sisodia, who was raided by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy, said.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP leader), who has been named accused no.1 by the CBI in its FIR on the alleged scam – the FIR has names of 14 other persons as well – reiterated that his family cooperated with the CBI team and will continue to cooperate in future too.

“We (the Delhi government) are not scared because we have not done anything wrong. We know that the CBI is being misused, it is being controlled from above. We are ‘kattar imandaar’ (completely honest) people. We built schools and hospitals in Delhi…blessings of lakhs of students and their parents are with us, patients' blessings are with us,” Sisodia remarked.

The Centre can misuse the central agency all its wants but will not be able to prevent the AAP-led government from working for the citizens, he added.

The CBI team began its raid at Sisodia's residence at around 8:30am on Friday; the action against the minister prompted a fresh war of words between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to whose government at the Centre CBI and other central agencies report.

