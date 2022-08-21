‘My friend…’: PM Modi wishes Japanese PM ‘speedy recovery’ from Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a “speedy recovery” from Covid-19. Kishida had developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday night and came up positive in a PCR test, according to a statement by the Japanese cabinet office.

“Wishing my friend Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19. @JPN_PMO @kishida230,” Modi tweeted.

The Japanese prime minister is resting at his official residence, reported Japan's local media outlet Kyodo News citing the office. The 65-year-old Japanese leader was scheduled to resume his duties on Monday after taking a roughly weeklong summer vacation with his family.

Reportedly, Kishida will be continuing his duties, however, his planned trip to Tunisia next weekend will be cancelled.

Japan has been witnessing a sharp rise in the daily coronavirus infections. On Sunday, Tokyo alone reported 24,780 Covid cases.

On Saturday, Japan reported 253,265 additional coronavirus cases - marking the third straight day of over 250,000 infections. Out of these, Tokyo alone had reported 25,277 cases, while Osaka recorded 23,098 infections. Record numbers of cases were confirmed in Miyagi, Yamagata, Tottori, Okayama, and Tokushima prefectures. The country's capital Tokyo also witnessed 23 deaths on Saturday, while Osaka recorded 28 deaths.