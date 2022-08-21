Home / India News / ‘My friend…’: PM Modi wishes Japanese PM ‘speedy recovery’ from Covid-19

‘My friend…’: PM Modi wishes Japanese PM ‘speedy recovery’ from Covid-19

india news
Updated on Aug 21, 2022 10:43 PM IST

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

PM Modi wishes Japanese PM ‘speedy recovery’ from Covid-19
PM Modi wishes Japanese PM ‘speedy recovery’ from Covid-19
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a “speedy recovery” from Covid-19. Kishida had developed a cough and slight fever on Saturday night and came up positive in a PCR test, according to a statement by the Japanese cabinet office.

“Wishing my friend Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a speedy recovery from COVID-19. @JPN_PMO @kishida230,” Modi tweeted.

The Japanese prime minister is resting at his official residence, reported Japan's local media outlet Kyodo News citing the office. The 65-year-old Japanese leader was scheduled to resume his duties on Monday after taking a roughly weeklong summer vacation with his family.

Also read: Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China: Report

Reportedly, Kishida will be continuing his duties, however, his planned trip to Tunisia next weekend will be cancelled.

Japan has been witnessing a sharp rise in the daily coronavirus infections. On Sunday, Tokyo alone reported 24,780 Covid cases.

Also read: Tropical storm Meari strikes Japan, thousands affected | 10 points

On Saturday, Japan reported 253,265 additional coronavirus cases - marking the third straight day of over 250,000 infections. Out of these, Tokyo alone had reported 25,277 cases, while Osaka recorded 23,098 infections. Record numbers of cases were confirmed in Miyagi, Yamagata, Tottori, Okayama, and Tokushima prefectures. The country's capital Tokyo also witnessed 23 deaths on Saturday, while Osaka recorded 28 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india japan fumio kishida pm modi + 2 more
india japan fumio kishida pm modi + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out