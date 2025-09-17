‘My good friend Narendra’: From Israel's Netanyahu to Italy's Meloni, how world leaders wished PM Modi on 75th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17, with warm wishes from leaders around the world. From US President Donald Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leaders praised the PM’s accomplishments for India and the friendly relations with other nations. Some of the leaders also expressed hope to see Modi again, inviting him to their country. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished PM Modi, posting a picture with him on her X account and writing a message(Georgia Meloni/X)

Here's how world leaders wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday:

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. "Your work as head of government has earned you great respect from your compatriots and enormous prestige on the international stage," he said. Praising India's achievements under Modi, he said, "India has achieved impressive results in the social, economic, scientific and technological spheres."

He further said that PM is contributing to strengthening "the privileged strategic partnership between our countries and to promoting mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation." "I highly appreciate our close camaraderie relations," he added. Putin also expressed a wish to continue dialogue and work on bilateral issues.

Rishi Sunak

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak extended greetings to PM Modi by saying that it is a great pleasure to wish him on his 75th birthday. “In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain," Sunak said further. Talking about UK-India ties, Sunak said that it is delightful to see the relationship going from strength to strength. “I know we both enjoyed the recent England-India test series, a reminder of how many things our two countries share," he added.

Sunak also recalled his India visit calling it something he will “fondly remember.” “It was a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage," he noted. "Modiji, I wish you all the very best for your birthday and look forward to seeing you soon," Sunak said.

Tshering Tobgay

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also gave his greeting in his message, which said, "Our national servicemen and women, and all the people of Bhutan offer warmest wishes on your 75th birth anniversary. On this happy occasion, we pray for your good health, happiness and long life."

Christopher Luxon

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appreciated PM Modi's leadership and vision for India. In a post on X, Luxon wrote, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi.” In his message, Luxon said, "Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047."

He also recalled his visit to India earlier this year, welcoming Modi to New Zealand to “reciprocate the warm hospitality” that he experienced.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wished PM Modi, praising India’s friendship with Israel and the milestones both countries have achieved together. In a video message, Netanyahu said, “Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life.” Talking about their friendship, he said, We have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel.” “I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend," he said further.

Anthony Albanese

Extending warm remarks, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday wished PM Modi on his birthday, calling him a ‘friend’. In a video message he shared on X, Albanese said he was "proud" to share such a strong friendship with India and lauded the "incredible contribution" of the Indian community in Australia. “ I look forward to catching up with you soon, Prime Minister, and many more years of friendship and progress," Albanese said in his message.

Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished PM Modi, posting a picture with him on her X account and wrote, “Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations.”

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump also wished PM Modi on his birthday eve over a phone call. Reverting on the phone call, PM Modi thanked Trump on X and said, “Like you, I am fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.” Later in the day, Trump posted on his social media account stating that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job." “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job.”