What Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders said on PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday: 'Stood with…'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, September 17, wishes poured in from several leaders, both from the Centre and the Opposition. While many heaped praise on the Prime Minister's "extraordinary leadership", others wished him good health. Children celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at Lalbaug, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

While President Droupadi Murmu said PM Modi had "instilled a culture of achieving great goals" in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed him as a "symbol of sacrifice and dedication". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended birthday greetings, wishing the Prime Minister good health.

Here's how leaders wished the Prime Minister:

Droupadi Murmu

"By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country. Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress," President Murmu said in a tweet, as she wished PM Modi a happy birthday.

Rajnath Singh

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to India's illustrious Prime Minister Shri

Narendra Modi ji on his 75th birthday. With his visionary leadership, dedication to the nation, and tireless hard work, Modiji has infused India with new energy and a new direction. He has enhanced India's strength and honor on the global stage," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

He also heaped praise on PM Modi for his commitment to the welfare of the poor, and said he was strengthening India with eye on self-reliance and development. "I pray to God that he be blessed with excellent health, long life, and continuous energy so that he continues to succeed in taking India to new heights," Singh added.

Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi. "Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge wrote.

"Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Shashi Tharoor

“Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. May the year ahead be filled with good health, happiness, and continued success in the service of the nation,” wrote Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, sharing a picture of himself and PM Modi.

Sharad Pawar

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar also extended warm greetings on PM Modi's birthday. “May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and a long life. I wish for the continued progress of our nation under your able guidance and look forward to its greater wellbeing and development in the years ahead,” he tweeted.

Nirmala Sitharaman

"On his birthday wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a long healthy life to continue his service to our nation. His unwavering commitment to put India’s interest above all else is recognised by our people, who bless him. His leadership has provided stability, vision and progress for all Indians," wrote Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet.

Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi

"Birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life," former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Conveying a similar message for the Prime Minister, AAP leader Atishi wrote on X: "Birthday wishes to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Praying for your good health and a long life".

Rekha Gupta

"PM Modi always stood with Delhi and cared for its needs. We are resolved to move towards the Viksit Delhi goal as per his vision," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, addressing a gathering at Kartavya Path at an event marking PM Modi's birthday.

"I want to thank Modi ji for the ₹1.25 lakh crore spent on improving connectivity through a network of expressways and roads, 400 kms of Metro rail network in the city, and grants of crores of rupees from the Centre for Yamuna cleaning and sanitation," she said.

Piyush Goyal

"The Prime Minister spent his life dedicated to the nation's service without a spot. I bestow my best wishes and pray that God give him a long and healthy life. He has always worked to ensure the benefits of welfare schemes are reaching each and every citizen of the country," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, in conversation with news agency ANI.

The BJP is marking PM Modi's 75th birthday with great fervour, organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country. Seva Pakhwada, a 15-day nationwide campaign, is also taking place to mark the occasion.