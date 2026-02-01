'My name is Mohammad Deepak': Hindu man confronts mob bullying Muslim man in Uttarakhand, faces threats

“I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being. Because after I die, I have to answer to God and to humanity, not to any religion,” gym owner Deepak Kumar in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar says in a video on Instagram. Deepak Kumar has appeared unfazed by the threats. (Photo: Insta/@deepakakkikumar)

Deepak has been facing threats ever since he protected a Muslim shopkeeper from harassment by men claiming to be from Hindutva group Bajrang Dal.

A mob gathered at his home on Saturday, and police had to intervene. Deepak then put out videos showing the confrontation, and shared his secular idea of India as well. “I will not back down,” he has told news outlets.

The turn of events stems from Deepak's confrontation with Hindutva group members, during which he said, “My name is Mohammad Deepak!” — a sentence meant to fuse his Hindu identity with that of fellow Muslims to convey his idea of India, he later said.

The phrase is viral across social media platforms, but has also brought danger to his door. Deepak was seen confronting the mob, while police pushed them apart.

“I just want to say this to all of you—to my brothers, sisters, and friends—that our country needs love and affection, not hatred. You can spread as much hatred as you want; there is no stopping that. But spreading love is a very big thing,” he said in a video later.