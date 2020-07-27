e-paper
Home / India News / 'My point got lost in translation': Priyanka clarifies after Omar Abdullah says 'toppling govt wrong regardless of Covid'

‘My point got lost in translation’: Priyanka clarifies after Omar Abdullah says ‘toppling govt wrong regardless of Covid’

“I don’t get the whole “during pandemic” argument. As though some how toppling an elected government would be less reprehensible if we weren’t battling a health crisis,” Abdullah had tweeted.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
File photo: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
         

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday reacted to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s tweet wherein the latter said that toppling government is “wrong” whether or not there is an ongoing pandemic. Abdullah’s comment was in reaction to Priyanka’s statement wherein she alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to topple governments amid the Covid-19 crisis, referring to the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan.

Abdullah had said that toppling government is “wrong regardless of Covid”. In a tweet, Gandhi said that her point seems to have been lost in translation”.

“What I actually said was that leadership becomes evident during a crisis, and while the pandemic is on, the nation needs a leadership that works in the interest of its people. However, the BJP government has been busy trying to topple democratically elected governments, revealing its true mindset and character,” she tweeted.

 Also read: Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info

“I don’t get the whole “during pandemic” argument. As though some how toppling an elected government would be less reprehensible if we weren’t battling a health crisis. IMHO it’s wrong regardless of COVID,” Abdullah had posted on Twitter.

 

The Congress has been critical of the BJP ever since the political crisis took shape in Rajasthan. The party has blamed the BJP for trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government and creating a situation similar to Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
Rajasthan crisis in Supreme Court again, hearing on speaker’s plea against HC order
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
