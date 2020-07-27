Rajasthan governor returns files on convening of assembly session, seeks new information from Gehlot govt

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:14 IST

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned the files related to the convening of the assembly session to the state’s parliamentary affairs department and sought additional details from the government, officials said on Monday

Mishra has not taken any decision yet on calling the assembly session, people aware of the development added.

The Congress party has been demanding a special session amid the political crisis due to a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and a section of Congress legislators supporting the former deputy chief minister.

The Gehlot camp, which is confident of its numbers and feels a floor test may be its best bet to end the political crisis, has said the governor is delaying convening a session due to pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Before this, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had requested Mishra to start a session of the state assembly to discuss bills, including one on the coronavirus pandemic, without mentioning a floor test.

Gehlot had in a reworked proposal asked him to start a session of the state assembly from July 31.

Mishra has denied the Congress’ charge, saying he will follow constitutional norms to convene the House.

The governor had turned down the earlier proposal sent by the Congress government and said that it did not mention a date or a reason.