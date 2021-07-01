‘My release will pave way for other activists behind bars...’: Akhil Gogoi tells HT

After being discharged by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday in the second and final case against him in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, Raijor Dal president and MLA from Assam’s Sibsagar, Akhil Gogoi, who was under arrest since December 2019, vowed to resume agitation against the legislation. In an interview with Hindustan Times’ Utpal Parashar, he talked about the verdict, life in detention and more.

Q: What’s your reaction to the NIA court’s verdict?

A: This is a historic verdict not just for me but for the Indian judiciary. For the past few years, it appeared that the executive was trying to influence the judiciary and control it. Today’s verdict shows that the judiciary is still independent and can take decisions judiciously without getting influenced by the government in power. The verdict also showed that agencies like the NIA and UA(P) Act are used by the government to target those who are against the policies of those in power. The verdict, I hope, will pave way for the release of other activists who have been jailed under trumped-up charges.

Q: It’s been one-and-half years since your arrest, were you expecting the verdict or to get released soon?

A: There’s a big conspiracy against me. Even today, the government tried to connect me to a 2013 case but the court rejected it as the verdict was already decided. Since I’ve been able to walk out of detention after so many months, I am very encouraged and happy. During this period of my detention, the government dismantled the anti-CAA protests, won the assembly elections this year and also implemented projects like toll gates on highways, which I was opposing. My detention also broke everyone in my family including my son, my wife and my ailing mother.

Q: You got infected with Covid-19 during your detention and also had several other health issues. Did you feel disheartened or scared during the period under arrest?

A: I spent several months in jail and the rest of the time in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where I was under treatment. Getting infected with Covid-19 in jail was a very painful episode in my life as I lost touch with others. While in hospital, I found that there were several cracks in my bones and I suffered from terrible chest pain. I was kept inside one room all the time and was not allowed to come out. It was unbearable mental torture for me. I am happy to have overcome those difficult days and get released.

Q: Will the anti-CAA protests in Assam resume after your release?

A: The protests will definitely start and this time the agitation will not just be on the streets, it will also reverberate inside the state assembly.

Q: Your victory from Sibsagar during the assembly polls while still being under detention is the first such instance in Assam. Did you expect to win?

A: My win was a historic event in Assam’s political landscape. I never expected that voters would support a person who is behind bars and make him victorious. I am overwhelmed at the confidence in me expressed by the people from my constituency. Therefore, to express my gratitude I will visit them on Friday and pay respect to them.