 My ‘wealthiest’ status should not count: TDP leader, richest candidate in Lok Sabha polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

My ‘wealthiest’ status should not count: TDP leader, richest candidate in Lok Sabha polls

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 10, 2024 10:09 AM IST

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, whose declared assets are worth ₹5785 crore, is contesting from Guntur Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, the richest candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, has stated that his status as the wealthiest contestant “should not count.”

TDP's Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (drpemmasani.com)
TDP's Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (drpemmasani.com)

Chandra Sekhar's declared assets are worth 5785 crore. He is from ex-Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Click here for live updates on Lok Sabha elections

“I don't know why there is so much focus on the money aspect,” he told NDTV in an exclusive interview, adding that these days, “politics has become an expensive process.”

When asked why he decided to contest, the TDP leader replied that for him, “it is about giving back to the society.”

“I have probably all the comfort that anybody could ask for. The reason I came is mainly because I wanted to give it back to the society. Once you have that ideology, you can patiently listen to most human problems and solve most of them. As an entrepreneur, you know how to prioritise,” Chandra Sekhar said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: From 622 cr to 500 — Wealthiest to poorest candidates

Andhra Pradesh, the Osmania Medical College graduate claimed, “is in a lot of debt.”

“We don't have a capital. We don't have a single industry. Therefore, we need the central government's support,” he remarked.

The Telugu Desam candidate has been fielded from the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, won by the party's Jayadev Galla in the last two general elections.

All 25 parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh will poll on May 13. The TDP is contesting in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena, with the parties contesting 17, six, and two seats, respectively.

Also, the state will hold assembly polls on the same day. Of the 175 assembly segments, the TDP has candidates on 144 constituencies, the BJP on 21, and Jana Sena, on 10.

The results of both elections will be declared on June 4.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, TN 10th Result 2024 Live , Lok sabha election 2024 Live , Arvind Kejriwal hearing Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / My ‘wealthiest’ status should not count: TDP leader, richest candidate in Lok Sabha polls

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On