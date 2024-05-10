My ‘wealthiest’ status should not count: TDP leader, richest candidate in Lok Sabha polls

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, the richest candidate in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, has stated that his status as the wealthiest contestant “should not count.” TDP's Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar (drpemmasani.com)

Chandra Sekhar's declared assets are worth ₹5785 crore. He is from ex-Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“I don't know why there is so much focus on the money aspect,” he told NDTV in an exclusive interview, adding that these days, “politics has become an expensive process.”

When asked why he decided to contest, the TDP leader replied that for him, “it is about giving back to the society.”

“I have probably all the comfort that anybody could ask for. The reason I came is mainly because I wanted to give it back to the society. Once you have that ideology, you can patiently listen to most human problems and solve most of them. As an entrepreneur, you know how to prioritise,” Chandra Sekhar said.

Andhra Pradesh, the Osmania Medical College graduate claimed, “is in a lot of debt.”

“We don't have a capital. We don't have a single industry. Therefore, we need the central government's support,” he remarked.

The Telugu Desam candidate has been fielded from the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, won by the party's Jayadev Galla in the last two general elections.

All 25 parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh will poll on May 13. The TDP is contesting in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena, with the parties contesting 17, six, and two seats, respectively.

Also, the state will hold assembly polls on the same day. Of the 175 assembly segments, the TDP has candidates on 144 constituencies, the BJP on 21, and Jana Sena, on 10.

The results of both elections will be declared on June 4.