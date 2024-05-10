Edit Profile
Friday, May 10, 2024
    Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra will play important role in '400 paar', says Eknath Shinde

    May 10, 2024 7:58 AM IST
    Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: As many as 96 parliamentary seats across 10 states and UTs will poll in the third phase on May 13.
    A model of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi. (PTI)
    A model of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi. (PTI)

    Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: Friday is the second-last day of campaigning for the fourth leg of the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. In the fourth round, voting will be held on May 13, and campaigning will conclude two days before the polling day. As many as 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union territories will poll in the upcoming phase: Andhra Pradesh (all 25 seats), Telangana (all 17), Uttar Pradesh (13/80), Maharashtra (11/48), West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh (8/42; 8/29), Bihar (5/40), Odisha and Jharkhand (4/21; 4/14), and Jammu and Kashmir (1/5). A total of 1717 candidates will be in the fray across these states and UTs. ...Read More

    Also on Friday, leaders of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc will meet Election Commission over the “unusual delay” taken by the poll body to release final turnout data for each of the first two rounds. The parties are also likely to demand that the turnout data for the remaining legs be released “promptly.”

    Phase 1: April 19

    Phase 2: April 26

    Phase 3: May 7

    Phase 4: May 13

    Phase 5: May 20

    Phase 6: May 25

    Phase 7: June 1

    Counting of votes: June 4

    Follow all the updates here:
    Eknath Shinde responds to ‘traitor’ jibe by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders

    The words used for me are applied to them. In 2019, they abandoned the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. When we contested elections together, Shiv Sena and the BJP had the same ideology. People believed that there would be an alliance government and that is why they voted. But out of greed for the CM post, they went ahead with the Congress and Sharad Pawar: Eknath Shinde

    May 10, 2024 7:37 AM IST

    Shinde slams Sam Pitroda for ‘racist’ comments

    “He has lowered the level of politics. These personal, caste-based accusations, discrimination...the public will answer this in the elections,” says Maharashtra CM Shinde on recent ‘racist’ remarks by Congress leader Sam Pitroda.

    May 10, 2024 7:28 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy travel in bus ahead of polling in Telangana

    Ahead of polling on all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and chief minister A Revanth Reddy travel in an RTC bus.

    May 10, 2024 7:13 AM IST

    Maharashtra will play an important role in ‘400 paar’: Eknath Shinde

    Mahayuti (BJP+Shiv Sena+NCP) is in majority in all three phases in Maharashtra and will perform well in all five phases. Mahayuti will win the maximum number of seats in the state. Maharashtra will play an important role in Prime Minister Modi's dream of Crossing 400: Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

