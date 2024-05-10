Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra will play important role in '400 paar', says Eknath Shinde

Live

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: As many as 96 parliamentary seats across 10 states and UTs will poll in the third phase on May 13.

A model of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) office in New Delhi. (PTI)

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE Updates: Friday is the second-last day of campaigning for the fourth leg of the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. In the fourth round, voting will be held on May 13, and campaigning will conclude two days before the polling day. As many as 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union territories will poll in the upcoming phase: Andhra Pradesh (all 25 seats), Telangana (all 17), Uttar Pradesh (13/80), Maharashtra (11/48), West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh (8/42; 8/29), Bihar (5/40), Odisha and Jharkhand (4/21; 4/14), and Jammu and Kashmir (1/5). A total of 1717 candidates will be in the fray across these states and UTs. ...Read More

Also on Friday, leaders of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc will meet Election Commission over the “unusual delay” taken by the poll body to release final turnout data for each of the first two rounds. The parties are also likely to demand that the turnout data for the remaining legs be released “promptly.” Phase 1: April 19 Phase 2: April 26 Phase 3: May 7 Phase 4: May 13 Phase 5: May 20 Phase 6: May 25 Phase 7: June 1 Counting of votes: June 4