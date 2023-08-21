3 of Davangere family found dead in Baltimore

Bengaluru The deceased are native residents of Halekal village in Davangere district

Three members of a family from Davangere in Karnataka were found dead on Friday in Baltimore, Maryland in US, officers said, adding that the exact reason for their death is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased are natives of Halekal village in Davangere district. The deceased included a couple and their son. The couple worked as software engineers and were residing in the US for the past nine years.

According to the Baltimore county police department, the incident is suspected to be a double murder suicide. “Each victim appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound,” Baltimore county police department said on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

The family members were reportedly last seen alive the evening of Tuesday, August 15. “At approximately 12 pm, on Friday, August 18, 2023, officers with the Baltimore county police department were called to the 1000 block of Kenilworth Dr. for a check on welfare call. Once on scene, officers discovered two adults and one child deceased inside the home,” it said.

“Based on the initial investigation, this incident is believed to be a double murder suicide that suspect (father) committed. The office of the chief medical officer will complete a thorough examination into the manner and cause of death,” it added.

Meanwhile, Davangere district collector Venkatesh MV visited the family of the deceased on Sunday and offered his condolences.

“We have received information that the three were victims of a suspicious death. Based on the family’s request, we have reached out to consul general Manjunath and deputy consul general Varun online. Information in this regard has been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs. The US local police have declared it as unnatural deaths,” the DC said.

“Discussions are underway to shift the bodies to Davangere based on the family’s request. The local officials are investigating the unnatural deaths. They have sought some time to complete the investigation and complete information will be available after that,” he added.

