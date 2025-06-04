Naam Narender, kaam surrender’: Congress takes fresh jibe at PM Modi

Amid a fresh political row following Rahul Gandhi's ‘surrender remark’, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the US President's claim of mediating a ceasefire understanding between New Delhi and Islamabad during Operation Sindoor. On PM Modi, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "Their organisation's history is that of cowardice."(AICC)

Taking a veiled dig at PM Modi, the Congress leader said, "The truth of this person is - Naam Narender, kaam surrender."

About the BJP, Khera said, "Their organisation's history is that of cowardice, and when a person like this heads the country, then the country's future lies in danger."

"Desh ki mann ki baat hai ki ceasefire kaise hua. Why did Donald Trump announce the ceasefire? The country was insulted when Donald Trump announced the ceasefire. The country was insulted the day when Donald Trump said that he would mediate on the Kashmir issue," Khera added.

Rahul Gandhi's surrender remark

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that PM Modi surrendered after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, attacked the BJP-RSS and alleged that if slight pressure is exerted on them, "they run away out of fear".

The Indian government has already rejected Trump's claim of mediation between India and Pakistan to stop military actions from both sides, Trivedi said and took a swipe at the US president in an apparent reference to his penchant for making wild claims.

BJP's sharp response to Gandhi's ‘surrender’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his "surrender" remarks on PM Narendra Modi and accused the party of insulting the Indian Army.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, during a press conference, said the Congress echoed the kind of language against the Indian Army, which is not even used by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

"I want to ask the Congress party, has Rahul Gandhi insulted the Army by using the word surrender or not? He has used such a word that even Pakistan's Army, terrorist organisations, or UN-designated terrorists Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed have not used," Trivedi was quoted as saying by ANI.

(with ANI inputs)