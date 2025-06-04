BJP's ‘believe in Tharoor’ advice to Rahul Gandhi after ‘PM Modi surrendered’ remark: 'Pakistani propaganda'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a multifold attack on leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “leader of Pakistani propaganda" over his "PM Modi surrendered” remarks amid the India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the PCC members, district and block presidents, party leaders and workers in the Congress Party conference, at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday.(ANI)

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala asked the Congress leader to listen to Shashi Tharoor and other party leaders, who have said there was no third-party mediation to pause Operation Sindoor.

"Rahul Gandhi has once again understood that the meaning of LoP is the leader of Pakistani propaganda. The kind of propaganda that even Pakistan was not able to do, he is doing," PTI quoted Poonawala as saying.

Poonawala said Rahul Gandhi likes things which are foreign, be it propaganda or a leader. According to Shehzad Poonawalla, Pakistan, which has “admitted” that it was "beaten up" by India during Operation Sindoor, was "pleading" with India to stop military action.

"Rahul Gandhi, believe in what the DGMO said, what the ministry of external affairs said. If not them, at least believe in Shashi (Tharoor), Manish (Tewari) and Salman (Khurshid). They have said that no mediation happened, India did not call up (Pakistan), their DGMO reached out to India," Poonawalla said.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also launched a fierce attack on the Rae Bareli MP, accusing him of making "indecent" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioning his values and patriotism.

"Rahul Gandhi's words reflect his values. He makes such indecent remarks against the country's Prime Minister. But this is what can be expected from Rahul Gandhi, whose heart beats for Pakistan. Because when he offers floral tributes to the statue of his grandmother (Indira Gandhi), he does not even remove his shoes," Bhandari said.

BJP MP Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi's speech in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday does not befit any "civilised politician or any leader of the opposition."

Sharing a self-made video on X, Sambit Patra said, “Today, during his speech in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi has not only insulted Operation Sindoor but also the Indian Army and the country. The way Rahul Gandhi spoke about Operation Sindoor does not befit any civilised politician, any leader of the opposition or any politician. This kind of politician, who uses words like 'surrender' for his motherland, is not fit for the country.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say on Operation Sindoor?

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government on Tuesday over allegations of mediation by the United States in Operation Sindoor. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "followed" Donald Trump after the US leader called him and that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not budge to the US in the 1971 war.

"Now, I understand RSS-BJP well. They run away out of fear if slight pressure is put on them. When Trump called Modiji- Modiji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender and with 'ji hazooor', Narenderji followed Trump. In the 1971 war, the Seventh Fleet came from the US. India Gandhi said I will do whatever I have to do. This is the difference. This is their character; all of them are like this. Since the Independence movement, they have had the habit of writing letters of surrender," he said while addressing a convention of Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Rahul Gandhi doubled down on his attack through a social media post, stating, "Trump's phone came, and PM Narendra Modi ji immediately surrendered. History is witness. This is the character of the BJP-RSS; they always budge. India had bifurcated Pakistan in 1971 despite the threat by the United States. The 'babbar sher' and 'shernis' of Congress fight the Superpowers, they do not bow”.