'Thunder vs blunder': BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'surrender' remark on PM Modi

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday reacted to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's latest ‘surrender’ jibe towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's Operation Sindoor. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the party members, workers at Bhopal(ANI )

Rahul Gandhi stated that the prime minister had "surrendered" during the military conflict with Pakistan and Operation Sindoor based on an "order" from US President Donald Trump.

In response to Rahul Gandhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took to X and referred to the Congress MP as a “blunder.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the Congress leader stated that the prime minister surrendered after Trump's call to India during the conflict with Pakistan.

“A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered - history is witness to this, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down,” said Gandhi, adding that the Congress government during 1971 “broke Pakistan in 1971 despite the threat of America. The lions and lionesses of Congress fight against superpowers and never bow down.”

US' role in Indo-Pak ceasefire

Moments before the official ceasefire announcement from India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and claimed that his administration had played a key role for an immediate ceasefire.

Since the ceasefire nearly a month ago, Trump and the US have claimed it played a key role in bringing peace to the region.

However, India has denied this claim and stated that Trump played no such role. Comments made by foreign secretary Vikram Misri and external affairs minister S Jaishankar reflect the same.

"The cessation of firing was agreed between the military commanders of both sides through direct contact. The morning before, we effectively hit and incapacitated Pakistan's main airbases and air defence system. So who should I thank for the cessation of hostilities? I thank the Indian military because it was the Indian military action that made Pakistan say: We are ready to stop," the EAM was quoted as saying.