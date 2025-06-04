'Even Pakistan, Masood Azhar didn't use this word': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over swipe at PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his "surrender" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the party of insulting the Indian Army. BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi lauded Prime Minister Modi as the "lion of mother India".(ANI)

Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, during a press conference, said the Congress echoed the kind of language against the Indian Army, which is not even used by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling his interpretation of the Lok Sabha results “warped” and “irresponsible".

"The level of intelligence and wisdom of someone who sees receiving less than three points in their third attempt in the election result as a success, and sees being elected as the Prime Minister for the third time as a defeat, is obvious. I want to ask the Congress party, has Rahul Gandhi insulted the Army by using the word surrender or not? He has used such a word that even Pakistan's Army, terrorist organisations, or UN-designated terrorists Masood Azhar or Hafiz Saeed have not used," Trivedi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Citing a string of historical developments on the Congress watch, from Pakistan occupying part of Indian territory to Gandhi himself lamenting the Western indifference to the alleged democratic slide in India under the Modi government, Trivedi said the history is full of such stories of surrender from the Nehru-Gandhi family.

He also lauded Prime Minister Modi as the "lion of mother India".

The BJP leader also noted controversial comments of various leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, which met on Tuesday and demanded a special session of Parliament following Operation Sindoor, and claimed it has been unmasked.

"INDIA is in their name, but Pakistan is in their heart," he added.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about PM Modi?

Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday alleged that PM Modi surrendered after a call from US President Donald Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"A call came from Trump and Narendra ji immediately surrendered - history is a witness, this is the character of BJP-RSS, they always bow down," he had said.

The Indian government has already rejected Trump's claim of mediation between India and Pakistan to stop military actions from both sides, Trivedi said and took a swipe at the US president in an apparent reference to his penchant for making wild claims.

'Name Narender, Kaam Surrender': Pawan Khera's fresh remarks

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Modi and said, "The truth of this person is - 'Naam Narender, kaam surrender' "

About the saffron party, Khera said, "Their organisation's history is that of cowardice, and when a person like this heads the country, then the country's future lies in danger."

"In the last 22 days, the US President has said over 12 times that he used the trade threat to strike a ceasefire. In the past many days, have you heard anything from the PM?" he further added.