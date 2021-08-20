Nadda holds back-to-back meetings in Uttarakhand; focus on 2022 election strategy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday arrived in poll-bound Uttarakhand for a two-day visit as the party seeks to retain power in the state. He first held closed-door meetings with state unit office bearers, chiefs of all 13 districts, and state youth wing presidents and general secretaries. Nadda later met parliamentarians and legislators for close to an hour before meeting state Cabinet ministers and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

People aware of the matter said the major focus was on ensuring the BJP retains its 50 plus seats in the 70-member state assembly. The party won 56 seats in 2017. The BJP faces a challenge from the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make inroads into the state.

Nadda was expected to evaluate the performance of legislators and issue directives on addressing their shortcomings. “(Nadda) will (hold) eight meetings during his two-day stay in Haridwar. On Saturday, he will meet ex-servicemen at Raiwala... and saints. Prior to this, he will chair a meeting of the state BJP core group,” said BJP state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar.

Congress leader Dhirendra Pratap said there is a sense of urgency and disappointment among the BJP cadre. “Lacklustre performance in the past five years and three chief ministers have put the BJP on the back foot. Congress is set to gain from this and return in power.”

BJP state chief Madan Kaushik said Nadda’s visit will boost the party’s morale as it gets into election mode under his guidance.