Nadda meets UP deputy CM, state BJP president amid rumours of reshuffle in state unit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s meeting with two senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday stoked speculation of possible changes in the party’s structure following differences that have emerged in the state unit after the BJP’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s tally in UP fell from 62 in 2019 to 33 this year, which is considered a key reason for the party’s overall numbers falling from 303 in 2019 to 240. Union minister and BJP national president JP Nadda in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Nadda held separate meetings with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state BJP president Bhupender Chaudhary at the party headquarters. Although both the leaders declined to comment on what transpired at the meetings, there is speculation that a change in roles could be in the works.

“There is a possibility that the deputy CM, an OBC face of the party who has the backing of the RSS (the ideological front of the BJP) may be given an organisational position,” said one party functionary. “Maurya’s discomfort with (chief minister) Yogi Adityanath is also not a secret... Therefore, a new role for him will not be surprising,” the functionary said.

As per reports, Maurya, once a contender for the CM’s post, has skipped at least two cabinet meetings and has conveyed his assessment about the election outcome to the party high command.

On Sunday, Nadda was in UP to address the state executive meeting.

“Some leaders have conveyed that the party unit was in a state of disarray, there were camps and groups that worked at cross purposes, which eventually led to an unexpected dip in numbers,” the functionary said.

HT had earlier reported that several leaders including a few ministers had complained that their inputs, including their feedback on some candidates, were overlooked.