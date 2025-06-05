Nadda slams Rahul over Modi ‘surrender’ jibe

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi for questioning the unmatched and courage of the Indian Army. Nadda said the success of Operation Sindoor was not announced by the government or any BJP spokesperson, but by senior officers of the Indian Army. (ANI PHOTO)

Party President JP Nadda in a statement said the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s military strike against terror camps in Pakistan was not announced by the government or any BJP spokesperson, but by senior officers of the Indian Army.

He accused Gandhi of insulting the valour of the armed forces and said, “...calling the unmatched valour and courage of the Indian Army a ‘surrender’ is not only unfortunate but also a grave insult to the Indian Army, the nation and 140 crore Indians.”

His comments came in the wake of Gandhi’s speech in Bhopal where he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered to US pressure for a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, following a call from US President Donald Trump.

The BJP president lashed out at the Congress leader and said if any Pakistani had said this, we would have laughed at him. “...but after the way Operation Sindoor wreaked havoc in Pakistan, no one from the people of Pakistan to its army and even its Prime Minister dared to say this, but Rahul Gandhi is saying this! This is nothing less than treason.”

Taking potshots at the Congress Nadda said the party and its leaders may have surrendered, but India never surrenders.

“Surrender is in the dictionary of your party Congress, it is in your DNA. Rahul Gandhi, you should remember the tenure of your party’s governments and how you ‘surrendered’ in history. You surrendered to terrorism, surrendered in Sharm-al-Shekh, surrendered at the table in Shimla after winning the 1971 war, surrendered in the Indus Water Treaty, surrendered Haji Pir Pass, surrendered 160 km area of Chhamb sector, surrendered in the 1962 war, surrendered in 1948 and even surrendered to the Muslim League at the time of independence of the country.”

Nadda said the Indian Army penetrated 300 km into Pakistan and destroyed 11 of its airbases, demolished 9 terrorist bases, killed more than 150 terrorists. “Pakistan is crying and telling the world that the Indian Army attacked 18 places in Pakistan and destroyed everything and Rahul Gandhi is talking about the surrender of the country!,” Nadda said.