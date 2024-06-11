Nadda takes over as health minister, asks officials to focus on 100-day agenda

Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda met top health and family welfare ministry officials after taking charge on Tuesday and asked them to focus on the new government’s agenda for the first 100 days. Union minister Nadda taking charge. (HT PHOTO)

An official said it was more of a familiarisation meeting as most officials from his earlier stint have moved on to other ministries and departments. “The key projects currently undertaken by the ministry were also discussed,” said the official, requesting anonymity. People aware of the matter said expanding Ayushman Bharat coverage was discussed.

Nadda held the health portfolio from November 2014 to May 2019 before he took over as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president in 2019. He became the full-fledged BJP chief in January 2020 following Amit Shah’s appointment as Union home minister. Nadda’s term as BJP president ended in January. He was given a six-month extension to oversee the Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda, who has also been allocated the chemicals and fertilisers ministry, did not make a formal statement after taking charge. Mansukh Mandaviya held both ministries in the previous government.

Anupriya Patel and Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav also took charge as ministers of state (MoS) for health and interacted with officials. Patel also took charge as the minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers. She served as MoS for health from 2016 to 2019. Jadhav has also been allocated the Ayush ministry as the MoS (independent charge).