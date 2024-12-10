New Delhi, The Delhi police has claimed before the Delhi High Court that activist Nadeem Khan, booked in an alleged case of promoting enmity, through "targeted dissemination of selective information" sought to create a narrative of a particular community's victimisation by the incumbent government. Nadeem Khan wanted narrative of particular community's victimisation: Police to Delhi HC

The police said such actions suggest a deliberate attempt to provoke discontent and unrest, amounting to a larger conspiracy for undermining communal harmony and public order.

The police made the allegations in a status report filed in response to Khan's petition seeking to quash the FIR registered against him on November 30.

The court had issued notice to the police seeking a status report on Khan's plea and granted him protection from arrest till the next date of hearing, subject to his joining the investigation.

The police's report said, "The petitioner , through the targeted dissemination of selective and misleading information related to specific past incidents, has sought to create a narrative portraying members of a particular community as victims of systematic oppression by the incumbent government."

It added the selective portrayal was not only factually distorted but appeared to be calculated to evoke feelings of victimisation and persecution within the community.

The police claimed the nature and content of the information disseminated by him revealed a clear intent to exploit historical and social sensitivities, thereby fomenting enmity and mistrust between religious communities.

The police allleged Khan's conduct demonstrated a willful disregard for the potential ramifications on communal harmony.

"By disseminating such information, the petitioner has acted in a manner that not only contravenes the statutory provisions but also poses a serious threat to the foundational values of peace and unity enshrined in the Constitution of India," it said.

The investigation was at an initial stage and urged the court to dismiss the petitions and the interim protection from arrest granted to him, it added.

The police opposed the pleas by Khan and NGO Protection of Civil Rights seeking quashing of the FIR. He is the national secretary of the organisation.

He was booked for the alleged offences of promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy after a video went viral on social media which the police claimed could fan enmity and lead to violence at any time.

His counsel previously argued that the FIR was malafide and it did not disclose any cognisable offence and was merely based on conjectures, without any foundation.

The matter will be heard on December 11.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.