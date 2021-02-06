Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar
After a decade, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) plans to buy around 2 lakh metric tonnes of maize from farmers in Bihar this season from April.
The central agency is also expected to set up procurement centres in central and west Bihar districts to purchase around 60,000 metric tonnes of pulses, particularly masoor from the farmers on minimum support price (MSP).
Officials said the agency has arranged sufficient funds to ensure instant payment to the farmers, who were earlier forced to sell their farm produce on throwaway prices in the absence of procurement on the MSP.
Also read| Farmers block roads across Punjab to drive home protest
The Nafed agreed to revive its network after the civil supplies and consumer protection department requested the agency to relaunch the procurement process for crops other than paddy and wheat.
“We are in touch with the state cooperative department and primary agriculture cooperative societies to set up procurement centres for pulses at Ara, Buxar, Nalanda, Gaya, Aurangabad, and Nawada. Districts for setting up maize procurement are being identified,” said Nafed branch manager, Patna, Yatendra Singh.
According to agricultural experts, the estimated production of maize and pulses is likely to cross around 6 lakh metric tonne and 5 lakh metric tonnes this season.
In the absence of a mechanism for state-sponsored procurement, the area for pulses’ production declined to 4.39 lakh hectare in 2019-20 as compared to 10.83 lakh hectare in 1991-92.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC launches its online bus booking services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently abled, but with an indomitable will
- Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over ₹20 in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre has 'time' till October 2 to repeal farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My goal to give job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in 5 years: LG
- L-G Manoj Sinha said that the youth is the most aware being on this planet with the potential to awaken humanity and it has a duty to persuade errant youth lost in conflicts world over to come back to mainstream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: Internet suspended again at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaking wet, sharing cup of tea: Bear Grylls posts ‘favourite’ pic with PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra poll panel chief orders minister’s house arrest for threatening officials
- The SEC directed that during confinement in his house, the minister would not be given access to media to ensure that he doesn't make possible inciteful utterances that will have an adverse impact on the ongoing panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine rounds of military talks held with China, talks to continue: S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No visible expression on ground': Jaishankar on India-China talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox