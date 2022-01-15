Nagaland civilian killings: Tribal body extends ultimatum to govt till Jan 25

KOHIMA: Civil society organisations of the Konyak Naga, the dominant tribe in Nagaland’s Mon district where 14 civilians were killed last month in a botched military operation, have decided to extend their ultimatum, served on the government demanding justice, by 10 days with effect from January 15.

The decision was taken at an “All Konyak Summit” held in Mon town where leaders of Konyak organisations, Konyak legislators, officers, village chiefs etc. were present.

The organisations on December 10 gave a month’s time to the government demanding that all officers and personnel involved in the killings of 14 civilians on December 4 and 5 be prosecuted in the appropriate civil court and the action taken report be brought in the public domain.

However, the government’s probe team is yet to submit its final report.

The Konyak organisations while extending the deadline warned that in the event of failure to fulfill their demands, the tribe will abstain from all national events within its customary jurisdiction as endorsed by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of six Naga tribes in five districts- Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, and Noklak.

The ENPO in December declared non-cooperation with the armed forces until justice delivered to Oting victims and AFSPA repealed from Nagaland.

The Konyak organisations said they have also resolved that all designated Army camps in Mon district, located within civilian areas, should be relocated. They further demanded that the state government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Army’s Court of Inquiry share their reports with the Konyak Union for perusal.

The state’s SIT has announced that results from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Guwahati and Hyderabad were awaited to complete its final report.