Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80 amid treatment in Chennai hospital

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has reportedly passed away. As per a PTI report, a Raj Bhavan official said that the sitting governor died while undergoing treatment at Chennai hospital. A Raj Bhavan official said that the sitting governor died while undergoing treatment at Chennai hospital.(X/@YanthungoPatton)

As per reports, Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of a private hospital in Chenna for the past few days. The Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO added that the governor died on Friday night.

Taking to X, Nagaland's deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the late governor.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Hon’ble Governor of Nagaland, Shri La. Ganesan Ji. Throughout his journey in public life, he carried himself with dignity, humility, and an unshakeable commitment to the welfare of the people," he wrote.

On August 8, Ganesan collapsed at his home in Chennai and sustained a head injury. After this, he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20, 2023.

This is a developing story…