Nagaland police warns personnel against leaking confidential messages

Kohima: Nagaland police headquarters has issued a notice cautioning police officers and personnel not to circulate confidential operational messages on social media platforms. (X/@DGP_Nagaland)

This comes in the backdrop of a message containing mobile vehicle check-post (MVCP) security details for different districts, which was in circulation recently in various WhatsApp groups.

The notice, issued on Wednesday, pointed out that unauthorised circulation or leaking of sensitive information may alert potential criminal and anti-social elements and defeat the purpose of police actions.

“It has come to the notice that some Officers/Personnel of the department have circulated confidential/restricted and operational messages such as MVCP, Narcotic Cases etc. in an unauthorized manner in many non-police WhatsApp Groups and other Social Media,” the notice from Nagaland police chief stated.

Unauthorised circulation of confidential and operational information is a serious misconduct and may attract disciplinary measures and other legal actions, it said.

Maintaining that such actions are viewed as serious misconduct and may attract disciplinary measures and other legal actions, all unit commanders and other senior officers have been further directed to sensitise all ranks and file under their command to handle professional and official communication with due care.

In a notice to the people, it stated that the public is requested to exercise caution, that if any such messages are shared with them advertently or inadvertently, the same are not repeated or circulated on social media.