Nagaland records first Covid-19 positive case; patient admitted in Assam

Nagaland records first Covid-19 positive case; patient admitted in Assam

Nagaland doesn’t have a testing laboratory for Covid-19 yet, but samples collected in the state are sent to Assam for tests. It is not known why the patient was allowed to travel to Assam.

Apr 13, 2020 09:14 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Meghalaya now remains the only state in the northeast which is yet to record any Covid-19 positive case.
Meghalaya now remains the only state in the northeast which is yet to record any Covid-19 positive case.
         

Nagaland recorded its first case of Covid-19 with a patient admitted in Assam’s Guwahati testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted late on Sunday night that the patient, who was referred to Guwahati from a private hospital in Dimapur in Nagaland, was found positive.

“A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he was found with symptoms of Covid-19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment,” Sarma tweeted.

According to health officials in Assam, the patient is a resident of Dimapur and was referred directly from Nagaland. He was first admitted in a private hospital in Dimapur and when he showed symptoms for Covid-19 he was sent to GMCH.

Nagaland’s health minister S Pangnyu Phom also took to Twitter to confirm the first Covid-19 positive case in the state.

“Unfortunately one person from Dimapur has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under treatment at GMCH at Guwahati. Anyone who came in contact with the person will be immediately quarantined, also certain locations will be sealed for general safety,” he tweeted.

Nagaland doesn’t have a testing laboratory for Covid-19 yet, but samples collected in the state are sent to Assam for tests. It is not known why the patient was allowed to travel to Assam.

Till Sunday, 74 samples collected from suspected Covid-19 patients in Nagaland had been tested.

Meghalaya now remains the only state in the northeast which is yet to record any Covid-19 positive case.

