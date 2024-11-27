Nagaland University prof accused of verbal abuse, assault on campus suspended

KOHIMA: The Nagaland University has suspended a zoology professor following allegations that he used abusive language at research scholars and assaulted some research scholars and a female colleague. (X/NagalandUniv)

A first information report (FIR) has also been filed against the professor who has been booked by the police for sexual harassment, intimidation, causing hurt and assault.

Students said the incident took place on November 25 at the university’s Lumami campus in Zunheboto district when the professor used abusive language with a group of post-graduate students and physically assaulted a female assistant professor.

The circumstances leading to the incident are unclear.

The Naga Students’ Federation, All Nagaland College Students Union and the Nagaland University Students Union are among the student bodies that have criticised the professor’s conduct and demanded that his services be terminated. “His continued presence in the institution poses a grave threat to the safety and well-being of its members,” the university’s student organisation said.

It said complaints had been made about the professor’s conduct in the past as well.

These demonstrate a repeated pattern of intimidation, abuse, and disregard for the safety and well-being of those around him, the student groups said.

Police said an investigation had been initiated.