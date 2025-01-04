Menu Explore
Nagpur businessman duped of 7.63 crore after 35 percent returns promise

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2025 08:56 PM IST

The case has been handed over to the Economic Offence Wing for further investigation.

A businessman in Nagpur lodged a complaint against a couple for cheating him of 7.63 crore on the pretext of giving high returns on the investment.

Joshi initially received good returns that led him to invest more (Representational)
Jitendra Narhari Joshi alleged that Jayant Gulabrao Supare (43) and his wife Kesari (35) persuaded him to invest in a company promising a 35 per cent annual return.

Joshi initially received good returns that led him to invest more. In total, he invested 7.63 crore. The couple abruptly stopped making any payments after mid-2024 and later went incommunicado.

Engineer loses 20 lakh to fraud

In a similar case, two women were booked in Nagpur for duping an engineer of 20 lakh on the pretext of high returns.

One of the accused, identified as Sejal Sadhwani, posed as a chartered accountant and convinced complainant Ajinkya Mahure to invest in various schemes promising high returns, the Beltarodi police station official said.

"Sadhwani is Mahure's friend's sister. She, along with co-accused Rashmi Gavai, who works in a private bank, managed to get Mahure to invest 1 lakh and promised to return 20 lakh. She also got him to give his Aadhaar and PAN card details. The accused took loans of more than 17 lakh using these documents," he said.

Mahure approached police after he found out about the fraud when staffers from the bank and two other lending agencies contacted him claiming he had taken loans and must repay, the official said.

Digital arrest in Telangana

Earlier this month, a 65-year-old retired government employee in Telangana was duped of over 1.5 crore in a 'digital arrest' scam. He later recovered 70 lakh, thanks to the swift action of the city police.

The fraudsters posing as Cyber Crime officials from Mumbai kept the woman under "digital arrest" at her home for about 15 days during December 2024, Rachakonda Police said on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI

India News
