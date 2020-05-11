e-paper
Home / India News / Nagpur man lures 2 minor girls with chocolates, rapes them

Nagpur man lures 2 minor girls with chocolates, rapes them

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 23:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Nagpur
A shopkeeper in Umred area of Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls after luring them with chocolates, police said on Monday.
A shopkeeper in Umred area of Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls after luring them with chocolates, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Darshan Kale (31), a resident of Piraya village, an official said.

“Kale is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl who went to the shop on Sunday to purchase a shampoo sachet, as well as an 8-year-old who witnessed the crime. He lured them with chocolates,” a Kanhan police station official said.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

