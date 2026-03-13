Nagpur-bound express train derails in MP, major tragedy averted due to driver's alertness

Seoni: A coach of the Shahdol-Nagpur Express derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Friday though no casualty was reported in the incident, officials said. The tragedy was averted after the loco pilot applied brakes as soon as the rearmost coach derailed. (Representative image/ANI)

A major tragedy was averted after the loco pilot applied brakes as soon as the rearmost coach of the train (No 11202) derailed near Khairranji-Gangatola on the Nainpur-Chhindwara-Nagpur section of the South East Central Railway (SECR), they said.

The incident occurred at around 12 noon when the wheels of the Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) jumped off the tracks while the train was on its way from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh to Nagpur in adjoining Maharashtra, they added.

On noticing the derailment, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes and stopped the train, preventing a possible major accident, the officials said.

Railway officials from Nainpur in Mandla district rushed to the spot in an Accident Relief Medical Train soon after receiving information about the derailment. Teams of the RPF, GRP and local administration also reached the site.

The derailed coach was later detached from the train and the Shahdol-Nagpur Express resumed its onward journey at around 2.30 pm.

Divisional Railway Manager of the Nagpur division of SECR, Deepak Kumar Gupta, and Divisional Safety Commissioner Deepchand Arya reached the spot and began a probe into the cause of the derailment.

Gupta told PTI that a possible misalignment of the tracks may have led to the derailment of the coach.

"No passenger was injured in the incident. Railway officials have cleared the tracks and train services will continue as per schedule," he said.

The Nagpur-Shahdol Express (No 11201), which had been halted at Palari station until the tracks were restored, was later allowed to proceed to its destination, the officials added.