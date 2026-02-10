Naidu asks Amit Shah to introduce legislation for Amaravati statutory status

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday requested Union home minister Amit Shah to introduce the legislation on providing statutory status to the capital city of Amaravati in the second phase of the ongoing budget session of Parliament, people familiar with the matter said. Naidu met Shah and discussed the legal status of the state capital Amaravati, they added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting in New Delhi. (@ncbn)

The draft legislation on declaring Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh with effect from June 2, 2024, has been under the consideration of the Centre and given clearance by the law ministry, a state government official said.

Naidu explained to Shah various aspects related to the proposed legislation. “He requested the home minister to give the approval for the bill and introduce the same during the second phase of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament,” he said.

In addition to the Amaravati issue, Chandrababu Naidu discussed several other matters concerning the state with the Union home minister. “He also reportedly briefed Shah on the latest report submitted by the CBI-led special investigation on the alleged adulteration of ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for making laddu,” the official said.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the chief minister’s office said Naidu also met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed pending funds due to Andhra Pradesh from the Centre, approvals for various projects, and other financial matters related to the state.

Earlier, the chief minister met Union Jal Sakthi minister C R Patil and urged the Centre to extend approvals and financial assistance for several critical irrigation and water security projects in the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister requested the Centre to permanently revoke the stop work order imposed on the Polavaram project, stating that the order continues to obstruct the smooth execution of the project.

He also sought reimbursement of the increased costs incurred due to capacity enhancement of the Polavaram right and left main canals. He appealed for full financial assistance for Polavaram Phase II, which includes land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, and construction of protective embankments, which require an additional funding of approximately ₹32,000 crore.

In another meeting with Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Naidu submitted a detailed memorandum seeking completion of ongoing railway projects, sanction of new railway lines and introduction of additional train services in Andhra Pradesh.

While thanking the minister for introducing three high speed rail corridors passing through Andhra Pradesh, he requested that the Bengaluru–Chennai high speed rail corridor be extended to connect Tirupati, strengthening connectivity to the major pilgrimage city.

Naidu also met Union minister for housing Manohar Lal Khattar, Union steel minister H D Kumaraswamy and Union agriculture minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan to discuss the issues related to their respective departments.