Naidu launches seaplane on Krishna, calls for innovation in every field

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said innovation in any field was key to the development of the nation and it will in turn help the governments create wealth for sustainable implementation of welfare schemes. N Chandrababu Naidu travelled by seaplane from Prakasam Barrage to Srisailam. (@ncbn-X)

Speaking at the launch of the “sea plane” on Krishna river at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada, the chief minister said revolutionary changes introduced through seaplane connectivity will boost both transportation and tourism sectors, paving the way for the state’s development.

Naidu, accompanied by Union minister for civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu, travelled by sea plane from Prakasam Barrage to Srisailam. Later, both the leaders took part in the sea plane demonstration, which was jointly organised by the Union civil aviation ministry and the Andhra Pradesh tourism development corporation at Patalganga in the temple town of Srisailam.

Naidu said the sea plane initiative had tremendous economic and employment potential in the state and will significantly contribute to wealth creation. “Without wealth, welfare programmes cannot be sustained. Using modern technology effectively can help eradicate poverty and uplift people,” he said.

The chief minister stressed the potential of sea plane services to revolutionise transportation. He pointed out that with 934 kilometres of coastline, sea planes can connect cities and towns efficiently without requiring airports. He also announced plans for 10 sea planes to be developed within a year, emphasising the importance of public-private partnerships (PPP) in fostering infrastructure growth.

Additionally, there is the untapped tourism potential of places such as Gandikota, often called the “Grand Canyon of India,” he said and emphasised the need for better hotels, hospitality and transportation infrastructure to attract visitors.

Naidu spoke about the upcoming launch of 100 types of citizen services accessible via WhatsApp, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices. He underscored the transformative role of technology, from drones in agriculture to real-time data for decision making, and called for a focus on “smart work” over “hard work” for greater efficiency and productivity.

Naidu also explained the state’s efforts to promote deep technology, which will enable youngsters to provide global services. Referring to the central government’s support for the sea plane initiative, he said the simplified procedures will benefit the public and pave the way for innovative transportation solutions.