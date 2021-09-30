Home / India News / Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate helpline for senior citizens on Friday
Elder Line to be inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, will operate on all seven days of the week from 8 am to 8 pm since it is categorised under non-emergency service. (PTI Photo/File/)
Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate helpline for senior citizens on Friday

The 'Elder Line' will have a connect centre with officers for understanding the problems faced by the elderly. There will also be field support for services requested by senior citizens
By Malavika Murali
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:31 AM IST

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate Elder Line, a helpline for senior citizens on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on Friday. The Ministry of Empowerment and Social Justice (MOSJE) has set up the helpline.

“MOSJE decided to establish state helplines at each state level and have a single call management platform and a unique number (14567) that will enable services for the senior citizens through a National level structure. Thus, the Elder Line was conceptualized,” said a statement from the ministry. It added Elder Line will operate on all seven days of the week from 8 am to 8 pm since it is categorised under non-emergency service.

The Elder line has two key components. It will have a connect centre with officers for understanding the problems faced by the elderly. There will also be field support to take care of “on the field” interventions for services requested by senior citizens.

The Elder Line has been made operational on the toll-free number in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

