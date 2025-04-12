Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nainar Nagendran on Saturday was elected the president of the party's Tamil Nadu unit during a meeting in Chennai, reported PTI. Nainar Nagendran declared BJP Tamil Nadu unit president(@kishanreddybjp)

BJP leader and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as well as party national general secretary Tarun Chugh were also present as outgoing chief K Annamalai declared that the BJP under Nagendran would work towards ousting the current DMK-led government in the state.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu BJP set to get next chief; what now for Annamalai? Amit Shah answers

Annamalai, in his address, said the goal of the state unit was to dislodge the “evil strength” of the DMK in the 2026 assembly election along with alliance partner AIADMK.

Nagendran was unanimously chosen as the next chief by the party members. He said, "BJP is a very big party with 1000 and above MLAs and 300 and above MPs, and I am very proud to become a state president of this party."

"I don't have followers for me separately. These are the cadres of BJP. I am sure all will unite and work wholeheartedly," he added.

AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu

The new head of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit Nainar Nagendran expressed confidence about the partnership between AIADMK and his party in the 2026 assembly elections.

Also Read: BJP, AIADMK seal alliance for 2026 Tamil Nadu elections

"There is a huge change happening in Tamil Nadu," Nagendran said referring to the alliance.

Chief minister MK Stalin had hit out at the partnership, calling it a “treacherous alliance that bows to Delhi and betrays Tamil Nadu.”

He said in a post on X, “The BJP is trying to use the AIADMK -- a party long enslaved to external powers -- by threatening its leadership and forcing it to carry out its hidden agenda. Whether the BJP comes alone or with allies, the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to give a fitting response.”

"There is no need for criticism of our alliance. We have not criticized their (DMK) alliance," Nagendran said in response to the DMK chief's jibe.