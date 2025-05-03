Nainital rape case: Police assures tourists of safety, warns rumour mongers | Latest updates

Following communal tensions triggered by the alleged rape of a minor girl in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, the district police on Saturday said that the situation in the city is now under control and that tourists are returning to the town. As a preventive measure, additional police forces have been deployed, and authorities have warned of strict action against those spreading rumours or misinformation. Nainital Police maintained vigilance on Thursday, following a clash between two groups on Wednesday night after the family of a minor filed a rape complaint against a 65-year-old man.(PTI)

Nainital SSP Prahlad Rai Meena assured tourists on Saturday that the everything is under control in the hill town, which sees a huge influx of holidayers during the summer months.

“The accused has been arrested and is being presented in court as part of the judicial process. We are fully committed to ensuring justice for the victim. Tourists have continued to visit, and everything is under control. I want to assure all tourists that Nainital is a beautiful and safe destination, we are also actively monitoring social media posts, our IT cell is closely watching for any misleading or false information. If anyone is found spreading rumours, strict legal action will be taken. We urge the public not to believe or share such posts,” news agency PTI quoted Nainital SSP Prahlad Rai Meena.

The alleged rape of the 12-year-old girl by the 75-year-old accused, Osman, sparked communal tension in the town on Wednesday, with Hindu outfits taking to the streets and vandalising shops owned by members of the minority community.

Latest updates in Nainital rape case

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said that a few individuals created chaos outside the police station on the day authorities received the application regarding the case. "The investigation is underway in the case. The situation is normal, and some force has been deployed as a precaution. The markets are open, and there is an inflow of tourists. The day we got an application about this case, a few people had caused a ruckus outside the police station and vandalised nearby shops. A case was registered against unknown persons in the matter. We are gathering CCTV footage and also analysing viral videos of the incident," Meena said.

Officials confirmed on Friday that the accused, a 75-year-old contractor, has already been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth earlier assured that the investigation in the case would be completed within a set timeframe and that strict action would be taken against the perpetrator. "On 30th April, an incident of rape with a minor girl in Nainital came to light. Immediately, an FIR was registered in the matter. The accused had been arrested and sent to jail. Police have taken all measures to protect the victim and her family. We will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a time-bound manner and the accused gets a stringent punishment," said DGP Seth.

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached out to the victim’s family and extended his full support. He also assured them that the accused would be dealt with firmly and face the harshest punishment.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the brutal crime and stated it had taken cognizance of the matter. "The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the horrific crime reported from Nainital involving the rape of a Class 7 girl. NCW has taken cognizance and Hon'ble Chairperson has sent a letter to the DGP of Uttarakhand to ensure swift action, victim support, and a time-bound, fair investigation," the commission said in a post on X.

To reassure residents and tourists in Nainital, police carried out a flag march on Friday, said SP Jagdish Chandra.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court, comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ravindra Maithani, criticised the local municipal body for escalating tensions by serving a demolition notice to the accused’s wife. The bench said that legal procedures must be adhered to when issuing such notices.

In response to the court's observations, the Nainital Nagar Palika issued an unconditional apology for sending demolition notices to 62 individuals, including the accused in the rape case.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)