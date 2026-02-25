'Namaste, Shalom': Jerusalem Post's 'Welcome Modi' front page ahead of PM's Israel visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the front page of the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post as he marks his second visit to Israel since assuming office in 2014. The BJP leader left for a two-day state visit to Israel on Wednesday morning . The newspaper's Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein took to social media platform X, in which the headline “Welcome Modi” stands out, along with “Namaste” and “Shalom”, the traditional greetings for India and Israel in their native font. (PTI/X)

Another headline on the same page read “New Delhi's burgeoning partnership with Jerusalem” and the article talks on the boost in ties between India and Israel in recent years.