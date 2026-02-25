'Namaste, Shalom': Jerusalem Post's 'Welcome Modi' front page ahead of PM's Israel visit
The newspaper showed a photo of the PM waving his hands along with feature stories based on his visit to the Israel and India-Israel ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the front page of the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post as he marks his second visit to Israel since assuming office in 2014. The BJP leader left for a two-day state visit to Israel on Wednesday morning .
Ahead of his visit, Israel's leading English language newspaper - the Jerusalem Post - featured PM Modi on the front page, hailing the boost in ties between India and Israel. Track PM Modi's Israel visit here
The newspaper's Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein took to social media platform X, in which the headline “Welcome Modi” stands out, along with “Namaste” and “Shalom”, the traditional greetings for India and Israel in their native font.
Also Read | Netanyahu invokes ‘hexagon’ of alliance ahead of Modi's Israel's trip. Why does he want India to join axis?
Another headline on the same page read “New Delhi's burgeoning partnership with Jerusalem” and the article talks on the boost in ties between India and Israel in recent years.
The paper also features an interview with the Indian envoy to Israel JP Singh. Singh, who told the Israeli daily about the significance of PM Modi's visit and address to the Knesset (Israeli parliament).
Also Read | India backs Palestine, condemns ‘unlawful’ West Bank expansion by Israel
"One of the most important elements will be that he will be the first prime minister from India to address the Knesset," Singh was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post.
Narendra Modi's visit to Israel comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This visit also marks the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the nation.
What's on agenda for PM Modi's Israel visit?
During the visit, PM Modi will meet Netanyahu and review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership. The two leaders will also discuss opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.
As per the MEA, the Prime Minister will also call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog. On his first day in Israel, Modi will also address the Israeli Parliament - the Knesset, making him the first Indian leader to do so.