‘NaMo OP’: PM Modi interacts with top gamers, tries his hand at VR | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met and interacted with some of the top gamers in the country, and also tried his hand at some virtual reality (VR) games. PM Modi discussed some of the persisting issues in the gaming industry with the players. PM Modi tried his hand at VR games while meeting with India's top gamers (ANI)

PM Modi, who has always advertised ‘Digital India’ during his government's tenure, said that he will work towards boosting the gaming industry in India and embracing the creativity of these creators.

Sharing on X a short video of the prime minister’s interaction with the gamers, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said they discussed the “new developments” in the gaming industry and how the Modi government recognised the creativity of the gamers promoting the gaming industry in India.

“They also discussed the new developments in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognised the creativity of gamers promoting the gaming industry in India. They also engaged on issues concerning Gambling vs Gaming, while discussing women participation in the gaming industry,” Malviya said.

Top Indian gamers such as Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, and Ganesh Gangadhar were in conversation with the prime minister on Thursday.

The gamers were seen engaging in funny banter with PM Modi, where they discussed the struggles of legitimising gaming as a career in India, as well as climbing up the ladder in the digital space.

Sharing a light moment with the gamers, PM Modi tried his hands at multiple games. In the video clip shared on social media, the prime minister was seen wearing a VR headset and playing popular games. The gamers expressed their surprise at how fast the senior politician was able to get the gist of the new-gen online games.