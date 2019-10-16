Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described his combination with Maharashtra chief minister Devenda Fadnavis as the formula for success and development even as he took potshots at the Congress and the BJP whom he accused of being hand in glove with the builder mafia.

Modi’s endorsement of Fadnavis came at a rally in Kharghar on the outskirts of Mumbai for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates in the region for the assembly elections in Maharashtra.

“In Delhi you got Narendra back. Do the same in Maharashtra. Narendra in Delhi and Devendra in Mumbai. This is a super hit formula. When Devendra and Narendra stand together it is not 1+1=2 but it becomes 11. This will ensure Maharashtra’s development,” the PM said.

Modi also said Maharashtra will fuel India’s growth towards a $5 trillion dollar economy.

“Maharashtra will play an important role in the new India we are developing. In the next 5 years, we will take Maharashtra to new heights. Our target of $5 trillion economy has Maharashtra as the development engine that will give new speed, excitement and the required push.”

Referring to development in Navi Mumbai, Modi said, “Soon flights from Navi Mumbai will take off. The 22km long Mumbai trans harbour link will be a reality and vehicles will run on it. I have been told metro services will start soon here. Two lakh pucca houses are also being built for the poor, which is a big figure. Respect and development for the poor should go hand in hand.”

Modi said upcoming modern infrastructure projects will provide new facilities to the fast-urbanising coastal region and described Konkan region as a pillar of new India’s new economy.

“The coastal belts will be developed and road and water connectivity improved. Tourism spots will be developed. Blue economy will be new India’s recognition. We will also stress on preservation and conservation of marine life and our coasts in a way that will benefit the people as well,” he said. Modi said that Panvel, Kalyan, Airoli, Belapur, Pen, Dombivli and Thane are all Maharashtra’s economic power centres.

He appealed the fisherfolk to avoid single use plastic stating that it is a danger to marine life. He assured promotion of fishing industry assuring easy loans for them and modernization of their boats.

He attacked the previous Congress-NCP government and said the builder–underworld – political mafia nexus of the previous governments will be eliminated.

Without taking any names, Modi said the builder mafia had a free run in the previous government. On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel who is alleged to have had real estate transactions with Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

“When a region progresses it often encounters builder mafia problem. Prior to 2014, Mumbai faced the problem of builder mafia and underworld nexus which everyone knows. The Congress and NCP leaders have not been able to wash it off till today.”

He said the BJP-led government has virtually eliminated the builder mafia in the state and said the Congress and the NCP had turned a blind eye to the need to regulating real estate.

“In the last 5 years we have done a lot of work to eliminate this mafia. There will be no forgiveness to mafia. We will eliminate it….Earlier, the builder mafia operated with the blessings of the political leaders. There was long a demand for an Act like RERA but the Congress-NCP never brought it as it would have shut their shop. Now RERA Act has led to confidence amongst buyers and Maharashtra has benefited a lot.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:48 IST