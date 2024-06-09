Narendra Modi 3.0 | BJP allies get only 11 ministerial berths: Here's party-wise breakdown

Allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the NDA joined the Union government on Sunday, June 9, during the swearing-in ceremony of the Union cabinet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was the first among the BJP's partners to take oath of office and secrecy. Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremon, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.(REUTERS)

HD Kumaraswamy took oath of office after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda, had taken oath of office.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The second leader among BJP's allies in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to take the oath of office was also a former chief minister. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi also joined the Union council of ministers. Follow Live Updates on Narendra Modi oath ceremony

While Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) won only two seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Manjhi is the only representative of his party in the Lok Sabha.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh of the JD(U) and Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took the oath of office after Kumaraswamy and Manjhi.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of Union ministers

Both the TDP and JD(U) are crucial allies of the BJP in the NDA government. The TDP has 16 MPs and the JD(U) has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Among other leaders from among BJP's allies who took oath of office were Chirag Paswan of the LJP (Ram Vilas) and Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Kumaraswamy, Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Ram Mohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary took oath as Cabinet ministers.

Also Read | 7 women included in Narendra Modi's Union council of ministers: Here's the full list

The BJP-led NDA has won its third successive term in Lok Sabha polls. The NDA won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls with BJP getting 240 seats.

Union Cabinet: Party-wise breakdown

BJP: Total - 61 ministers

Allies: Total - 11 ministers

Telugu Desam Party: 2

Janata Dal (United): 2

Lok Janshakti Party: 1

Janata Dal (Secular): 1

Shiv Sena: 1

Republican Party of India (Athawale): 1

Rashtriya Lok Dal: 1

Apna Dal: 1

Hindustani Awam Morcha: 1