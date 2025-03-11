Narendra Modi in Mauritius: PM gifts Gangajal from Maha Kumbh to President, Banarasi saree to first lady

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool and gifted him Gangajal from Maha Kumbh. PM Narendra Modi, who arrived in Mauritius early Tuesday on a two-day state visit, also gave Gokhool several others gifts. PM Narendra Modi gifts Gangajal water from Maha Kumbh in a brass and copper pot to Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool.

Modi also presented Makhana, considered a superfood from Bihar, to President Gokhool, highlighting India’s rich agricultural heritage and the diversity of its natural resources.

The prime minister also extended a personal touch to the First Lady of Mauritius by gifting her a beautiful Banarasi saree, carefully wrapped in a Sadeli box from Gujarat. The saree, known for its fine silk and intricate zari work, is a stunning piece of India’s cultural heritage, with its royal blue hue and delicate silver motifs making it perfect for weddings and grand celebrations. The Sadeli box, crafted with exquisite inlay work, provides a meaningful way to store the saree or any other treasured keepsakes.

Before meeting President Gokhool, Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam and both the leaders planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

Maha Kumbh Mela took place from January 13 to February 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj with holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Earlier, Modi received a warm welcome at the airport upon his arrival in the country after nearly a decade. Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

His Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam and other leaders gave a ceremonial welcome, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This shows the strong relationship of India and Mauritius," he posted on X.

After paying homage to Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Modi met the President and will participate in the State lunch, Jaiswal said.