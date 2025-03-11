PM Modi arrives in Mauritius for two-day visit, to attend national day events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mauritius on Tuesday for a two-day State Visit, where he will participate in the country's national day celebrations as the chief guest and hold talks with top leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mauritius for a two-day visit to join national day celebrations

At the invitation of his Mauritius counterpart, Navin Ramgoolam, Modi’s visit will see the signing of multiple agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in capacity building, trade, and efforts to combat cross-border financial crimes.

Ahead of his departure, Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the visit would mark a “new and bright” chapter in India-Mauritius relations.

Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also engage with members of the Indian community and inaugurate two key projects, the civil service college and an area health centre, both built with India's grant assistance.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looked forward to discussions with Mauritius' leadership to enhance “our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples.”

A contingent of the Indian armed forces will participate in the celebrations on Wednesday, along with an Indian Navy warship and the Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force.

“Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. We are connected by history, geography, and culture,” said PM Modi.

“Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” he added.

The deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two nations stem from a longstanding people-to-people connection, which the prime minister described as a source of shared pride.

Modi previously visited Mauritius in 2015, marking a significant moment in bilateral relations.

As one of Mauritius' largest trading partners, India maintains strong economic ties with the island nation, which was formerly under British and French rule before gaining independence in 1968.

A key factor behind these special ties is the demographic composition of Mauritius, where nearly 70 percent of its 1.2 million (12 lakh) population is of Indian origin.

Ahead of Modi's visit, India reiterated its support for Mauritius in its ongoing negotiations with the UK to reach a mutually beneficial agreement over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The Chagos Islands issue is expected to be among the key topics discussed during Modi's meeting with Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam.

In a landmark decision last October, the UK announced its plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, ending more than five decades of British control.

With PTI inputs