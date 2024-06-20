Narendra Modi Kashmir Visit LIVE: PM to inaugurate projects worth ₹1500 cr in Srinagar

Narendra Modi Kashmir Visit Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will commence his two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He will visit the union territory on June 20 and 21, to launch developmental projects worth over ₹1800 crore and participate in the International Yoga Day 2024 event on Friday. PM Modi will also participate in 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar during the day....Read More

This is PM Narendra Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge as the prime minister for the third time consecutively.

"On 21st June, at around 6.30 AM, the prime minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter," an official handout from the Press Information Bureau said.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K worth over ₹1,500 crore. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) worth ₹1,800 crore.

Security across Jammu and Kashmir was heightened in preperation of the prime minister's visit on Thursday. Security forces personnel have been deployed in strength across Srinagar City to ensure the prime minister's visit passes off peacefully, and the roads leading to the SKICC have been sealed.

More than 7,000 participants will join PM Modi in performing Yoga on Friday on the banks of picturesque Dal Lake.