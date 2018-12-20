Narendra Modi likely to attend DGPs’ conference, BJP women’s wing meet in Gujarat from tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from December 21 to attend the annual conference of state Director Generals of Police (DGP) and preside over the BJP’s women’s wing convention.

The three-day annual conference of state DGPs, for which a new venue within India is selected every year, is being held at the convention facility at the newly constructed Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district this time.

At 182 metres, this tallest statue in the world was inaugurated by Modi in October. The DGPs’ conference began Thursday morning with Union home minister Rajnath Singh and his deputy Kiran Rijiju in attendance.

This is the second time in three years that Gujarat is hosting the annual DGP conference. In 2015, it was held at the Rann of Kutch. The last conference was held at the Tekanpur BSF Academy in Madhya Pradesh in January 2018.

Meanwhile, on December 22, Modi is also expected to address the BJP women’s wing national convention scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 14:57 IST