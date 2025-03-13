‘Narendra Modi’s 10 years saw more growth than 70 years of all past govts': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10-year tenure, there has been more development than in the 70 years of all previous governments since independence. Amit Shah said that Gujarat, along with the entire country, is making significant progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership

India now boasts the second-largest road network in the world, the third-largest metro rail network, and the fourth-largest rail network. He also highlighted that 136 Vande Bharat trains are running in the country, and 97 percent of the broad-gauge network has been electrified.

Shah was speaking after he virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development works worth Rs. 146 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Amit Shah began his address by wishing the countrymen a happy and auspicious Holi festival. He mentioned that three projects were being e-inaugurated, and their foundations were being laid virtually.

One of the key developments is the construction of a railway overbridge, approximately 1 km long, on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam railway track at Sanand-Chekhla-Kadi Road, with an investment of ₹60 crore. Shah emphasized that once the overbridge is completed, it will significantly enhance convenience for local residents in their daily commute.

Amit Shah said that the foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a 4-lane bridge over the Narmada Canal on National Highway No. 147 at a cost of Rs. 36.30 crore and a flyover bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway at Chharodi at a cost of Rs. 45 crore. He stated that all these development works will set new development milestones in the four assembly constituencies of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Union Home Minister said that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has completed several development projects worth thousands of crores in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

‘Gujarat in first position across India in terms of infrastructure’: Amit Shah

Gujarat is currently in the first position across India in terms of infrastructure. He mentioned that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, development has not only taken place in Sanand Taluka, Kalol Assembly constituency, and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency but throughout Gujarat. Shah said that these infrastructure projects will enhance the convenience of local residents, improve connectivity, and provide a fresh boost to employment, industry, and business.

Amit Shah said that the Government of India is going to build a state-of-the-art 500-bed hospital in Sanand. He mentioned that the Government of India has decided that this hospital will remain open 24 hours a day for all the citizens of Sanand and Bavla talukas. He also said that several trust-run hospitals are being built in this area.

Additionally, the Government of India is constructing a 300-bed government hospital in Kalol Taluka. Shri Shah said that once all these hospitals are completed, every person will be able to access state-of-the-art healthcare facilities near their home.

Amit Shah said that Gujarat, along with the entire country, is making significant progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He mentioned that Gujarat is home to the world's largest green energy park planned in Kutch, Asia's largest green city, Dholera, and India's second-longest highway, the Surat-Chennai Expressway.

He further said that to create an international financial hub, GIFT City has been established in Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train has been launched, and a Rapid Rail service has been started between Bhuj and Ahmedabad.

Amit Shah said that the Modi government has increased the national highway network by 60 percent in the last 10 years.

He mentioned that compared to the 70 years of all the governments after independence, more development has taken place in the 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

During Prime Minister Modi's tenure, the length of four-lane highways has increased by two and a half times, 36.5 kilometres of highways are being constructed every day, and today, there are 157 airports in the country.