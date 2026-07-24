PM Modi 'thanks friends' in Instagram reel after paper leak selfie video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a new Instagram reel after his recent video message on exam paper leaks, thanking young people who watched it and sent their suggestions. Posted on July 24, the short reel on his official Instagram account, @narendramodi, comes as the debate around NEET and other paper leak cases continues across the country.

Narendra Modi 'thanks friends' in Instagram reel after paper leak selfie video (Credit: Narendra Modi/Instagram)

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In the caption, Modi acknowledged the response from students and young viewers who reacted to his previous message. The new post follows his midnight address, in which he spoke about paper leak issues, fast-track courts, and the government's response as protests over alleged exam irregularities continue in different parts of India.

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Narendra Modi thanks youngsters in new Instagram reel

{{^usCountry}} In the short reel posted on his official Instagram account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly thanked young viewers for engaging with his previous message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the short reel posted on his official Instagram account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly thanked young viewers for engaging with his previous message. {{/usCountry}}

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The caption reads: “Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions.”

In the video, Modi says: “Thank you friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone who watched it and gave their inputs.”

Also Read: Selfie cam, midnight post: How PM Modi's ‘GenZ-style’ video sparked its own story with ‘peak detailing’

PM Modi's paper leak message

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The new reel follows Modi's previous reel posted on July 23, where he addressed the paper leak controversy.

In that message, he said: “Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful.”

He also said the government had taken several steps in the past two and a half months after the paper leak incident. According to Modi, those responsible had been arrested and were in jail, while around 22 lakh students were able to take their examinations again, with results declared on July 19.

He added that departments had been directed to prepare provisions for fast-track courts and stricter punishment, with the proposal set to go before the Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament.

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Also Read: Delhi HC notifies fast-track courts hours after PM Modi's announcement against paper leak cases

NEET-UG 2026 protests continue

The latest reel comes as the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy continues to spark protests in different parts of the country. Student groups, including Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, have demanded accountability from the National Testing Agency and called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

While the new reel does not announce any fresh measures, it follows Modi's earlier message outlining the government's proposed response, including stricter legal provisions and fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

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His first video drew mixed reactions. Some welcomed his direct address and the promised action, while others said students' concerns would only be addressed through stronger reforms and accountability beyond the announcements.