‘Narrative ke chakkar me koi na fas jaye’: What Jagdeep Dhankhar said in first speech months after resignation

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his first public speech months after his surprise resignation from the post, spoke about the risks of falling into narratives, as he said that it is quite difficult to get out of the “chakravyuh”, while also mentioning that he was not giving his own example. The sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar had taken everyone by surprise.(PTI)

Notably, the sudden resignation of the former VP and the former chairman of the Rajya Sabha had taken everyone by surprise. He cited health reasons as he stepped down from the post on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament in July this year.

Now, he appeared at a book launch of senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya in Bhopal on Friday, where he delivered his first public speech after resigning from the post on Friday.

‘Narrative ke chakkar mein…’

During the address, Dhankhar said, “...Bhagwan kare ki koi narrative ke chakkar mein na fas jaye, iss chakravyuh mein koi fass gaya toh nikalna bada mushkil hain” (God willing, no one gets into the problem concerning narratives. If one gets into this trap, it is difficult to come out).

He clarified: “I am not giving my example.”

While he was delivering his speech, he told the audience he had to catch a flight and said cryptically, “I can't skip my duty for catching a flight, and friends, my recent past is proof of it.”

He made the remark when someone came up to him during the speech, reportedly to remind him that he had to catch a flight back to Delhi at 7.30 pm, news agency PTI reported.

Dhankhar’s exit to Radhakrishnan's entry

Dhankhar resigned from the post of vice president in July this year, saying he was doing so for health reasons. He thanked President Droupadi Murmu for her "unwavering support" and the "wonderfully harmonious working relationship" they had through his term.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the council of ministers. "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress had said last month that Dhankhar had been "totally silent" for 100 days after leaving the post.

"Suddenly and shockingly, in the late hours of the night on July 21st, the Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned. That he was forced to do so even though he sang the praises of the PM day in and day out was obvious," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Former Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan took over the role after winning the vice presidential election in September.

(With inputs from agencies)