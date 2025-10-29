‘Silent for 100 days’: Congress slams government over no farewell for ex-VP Dhankhar

The Congress on Wednesday criticized the government for not holding a farewell function for former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, noting that he has remained “silent” for 100 days since his resignation. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said it has been exactly 100 days since Dhankhar stepped down from his post.

"Suddenly and shockingly, in the late hours of the night on July 21st, the Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar resigned. That he was forced to do so - even though he sang the praises of the PM day in and day out - was obvious," Ramesh said on X.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar's new address: Ex-VP shifts into Chautala farmhouse | Details so far ‘Silent, unseen and unheard’: Congress on Dhankar Ramesh pointed out that for 100 days, the former vice president, once frequently in the news, has been “silent - unseen and unheard.”

Ramesh added that although Dhankhar, as Rajya Sabha chairman, was “not a friend of the Opposition” and often “pulled up the Opposition constantly and unfairly,” the Congress has maintained that he still deserves a farewell function in keeping with democratic traditions. “That has not happened,” he said.

Following Dhankhar’s sudden resignation on July 21 citing medical reasons, the Congress had alleged that the reasons were “far deeper” than the health issues mentioned by him.

The party said his resignation “speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post,” and demanded an explanation from the government.

Why Dhankar resigned? Dhankhar, 74, who assumed office in August 2022 and was set to serve till 2027, submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

During his tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman, he had several confrontations with the Opposition, which even moved a motion to impeach him, the first such attempt against a vice president in independent India.

The motion was later rejected by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

On September 12, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India’s 15th vice president. Dhankhar attended the ceremony, his first public appearance since stepping down.