‘Narrow mentality’: Jyotiraditya Scindia retorts to Rahul Gandhi's Paris remark

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said some parties with petty mentality are jealous of the successful G20 and criticised this on foreign soil.

Jyotiraditya Scindia with Rahul Gandhi.(HT File Photo)

During the interaction on Saturday at the Sciences PO University in Paris, Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was out to get power at any cost and that there was "nothing Hindu" about their actions. The Congress MP stressed that the Opposition was committed to fighting for the "soul of India" and the country would “come out just fine” from the current “turbulence”.

Speaking with reporters in Indore, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress to join the BJP in 2020, said, “India is emerging as a star on the world stage because of which some parties are feeling uneasy. There are some people whose thinking is not to draw their own line longer, but to shorten others' line."

Replying to a question about Gandhi's remarks against the Centre on the "Bharat vs India" debate, the BJP leader said, “Some parties with narrow mentality are jealous due to the successful hosting of the G20 Summit in India. Because of this mentality, Bharat Mata was once again criticised on foreign land."

Scindia added that the people of India are well aware of such “negative forces” and they would teach them a lesson for the third consecutive time in the next Lok Sabha elections.

"India organised the G20 Summit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was a historic success. The Delhi Declaration unanimously adopted during the summit is a blueprint to address the challenges faced by the world," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre

Earlier Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Centre for serving a wide range of Indian delicacies to G20 dignitaries while crores of people across the country are dependent on just "five kilos of food grains".

After the conclusion of the G20 Summit, Yadav also said the experts who were catching stray dogs should be sent to Uttar Pradesh since their job is finished in Delhi.

"The experts who used to catch stray animals in Delhi for organising G20 are now vacant, send them on deputation to Uttar Pradesh, and the public should get some benefits of G20," the former UP chief minister said.

Shashi Tharoor hails G20 New Delhi Declaration

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday hailed the New Delhi Declaration of the G20 members, saying it “undoubtedly” represents “a diplomatic triumph for India”.

Tharoor said, "The Delhi Declaration is undoubtedly a diplomatic triumph for India. It's a good achievement because right until the G20 summit was being convened, the widespread expectation was there would be no agreement and, that, therefore, a joint communique might not be possible, and, that we might have to end up with a chairman's summary."

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organised in 60 cities across the country.

