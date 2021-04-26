IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Natco Pharma seeks approval for Molnupiravir for use in Covid-19 treatment
According to a press release from the city-based drug maker, pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.(Unsplash/ Representative photo)
According to a press release from the city-based drug maker, pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.(Unsplash/ Representative photo)
india news

Natco Pharma seeks approval for Molnupiravir for use in Covid-19 treatment

  • American pharma major Merck along with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics has developed Molnupiravir(MK-4482).
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Natco Pharma Limited on Monday said it applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for approval of Phase-III clinical trial of Molnupiravir Capsules for the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients.

American pharma major Merck along with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics has developed Molnupiravir(MK-4482).

According to a press release from the city-based drug maker, pre-clinical data have shown that Molnupiravir has broad anti-influenza activity, including highly potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication.

"Patients treated with Molnupiravir achieved response within 5 days of therapy indicating that the duration of treatment with Molnupiravir is short, with the additional advantage of being an oral therapy," it said.

NATCO is hoping that CDSCO would give emergency approval of this drug based on "compassionate use" for patients.

"Compassionate use" approval is given for investigational drugs so that a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition can gain access to the drug.

The company is ready to launch the product this month if approval is given.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP