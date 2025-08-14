‘Nation knows, trust in EC fading': Robert Vadra backs brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi on ‘vote theft’

Amidst Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote chori (theft)" and electoral malpractice, his brother-in-law, businessman Robert Vadra, has voiced strong support for the Congress leader, saying the public should recognise his hard work. Vadra, husband of Rahul's sister and MP Priyanka Gandhi, made the comments after he visited Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula on Thursday, where he performed sewa and partook in the community meal (langar). Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is facing ED investigations for some years now.(HT File Photo)

Speaking to reporters, Vadra addressed his own legal battles with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stating that he has appeared before the agency multiple times. He said the matter against him is 20 years old and that he has already provided all necessary details, asserting his innocence.

"I have done nothing wrong," Vadra said. "If they (ED) have evidence against me, they should bring it forward. I am in the country; I don't need to give clarifications on this issue, and I have nothing to hide. The chargesheet is there, and we will face it."

Vadra further alleged that the ED is acting under pressure, “because they know the allegations are baseless”.

He claimed that he has been continuously summoned by the agency since the BJP government came to power at the centre.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's claims of voter list irregularities, Vadra said the Congress leader has proof and that the Election Commission is not providing accurate information.

He accused the ECI of "adopting illegal means" and being "under pressure," claiming the commission is refusing to answer Gandhi's questions and instead demanding an affidavit.

"The ECI is asking Rahul to give an oath, but he and Priyanka (Vadra) have already taken an oath in Parliament," Vadra said. "They raise public issues. The nation is aware, and people are supporting Rahul Gandhi on this issue. Trust in the Election Commission is fading."

Vadra also criticised the alleged misuse of central agencies, citing the example of former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

"When Charanjit Singh Channi was CM in Punjab, he and his family were harassed. But when a new party formed the government, they forgot all the allegations. It is wrong to misuse these agencies," he stated.

A few days prior, several opposition leaders, including Gandhi, had held a protest in Delhi against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the alleged "vote theft." Vadra's remarks echoed these concerns.