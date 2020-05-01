e-paper
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means

Covid-19 lockdown India updates: All industrial and construction activity can resume and shops can open in rural areas, even if they are in a red zone.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19 lockdown updates: People wait to receive free food at an industrial area, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2020.
Covid-19 lockdown updates: People wait to receive free food at an industrial area, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The Home Ministry on Friday extended the national lockdown for two more weeks but eased the restrictions, more in districts that have been classified as green zones than orange and red.

Some activities such as air travel, rail, metro and inter-state movement of people will continue to be restricted irrespective of the zones. Schools, colleges and other coaching institutions, hotels and cinema halls, malls and places of worship will have to remain closed irrespective of the zone.

Track live updates on Coronavirus here.

Green Zones

Except for these activities that are banned across the country, a home ministry statement said, all other activities are permitted in green zones. Even buses can run within the green zone provided they operate with less than 50 percent of its seating capacity.

Red Zones

All industrial and construction activity can resume and shops can open in rural areas, even if they are in a red zone.

Manufacturing units of essential goods including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain, jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

Also read |  India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know

Standalone shops in urban areas are also allowed without any distinction of essential and non-essential. E-Commerce activities, in the Red Zones, are permitted only in respect of essential goods.

Private offices can operate with upto 33% strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home. All Government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33% as per requirement.

Orange Zones

In addition, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger in the orange zones.

There will, however, be restrictions on inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed only for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

